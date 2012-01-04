HELSINKI Jan 4 Finland has granted
permission for the release of 69 Patriot missiles destined to
South Korea which had been confiscated in a Finnish port in
December, the government said on Wednesday.
However, the release of the surface-to-air missiles was
still pending while police and customs officials finished their
investigation, the STT news agency said.
The missiles, which were being sold by Germany,
were found on Dec. 21 when authorities searched a cargo
ship in Kotka, southern Finland.
Authorities said the ship did not have permissions to
transport defence material and arrested its Ukrainian captain
and chief officer on suspicion of trying to transport the
missiles via Finland without proper documentation.
The Finnish government said in a statement on Wednesday that
it had granted a transit permit for the missiles.
The release of the ship's captain had not yet been ordered
pending the investigation, said STT.
The Thor Liberty ship was sailing under an Isle of Man flag
and had stopped to load anchor cables on board.