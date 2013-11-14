HELSINKI Nov 14 Finnish nuclear consortium
Fennovoima said it was still proceeding with plans to build a
nuclear reactor although a quarter of its shareholders had
decided to leave the project.
The proposed 1,200-megawatt reactor is estimated to cost up
to 6 billion euros ($8 billion) and is intended to secure cheap
energy for members of the consortium including Finnish steel
company Outokumpu and retailer Kesko.
Fennovoima said 15 of 60 shareholders including Boliden
and Componenta had decided to give up their
shares in the project, and that the group was still in
negotiations with supplier candidate Rosatom.
