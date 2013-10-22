HELSINKI Oct 22 Three Finnish municipalities
remain committed to nuclear consortium Fennovoima, public
broadcaster YLE said on Tuesday, ahead of the consortium's
decision on whether to go ahead with plans for a new reactor.
Fennovoima's stake holders are to decide by the end of the
month on whether to commit to plans for a reactor, due to be
built by Russia's Rosatom and begin production in 2024.
There were concerns that some stake holders would opt out
due to worries about costs, making it difficult for the project
to go ahead. Rural utilities provider Etela Savon Energia, one
of around 60 shareholders, said last week it planned to sell its
stake.
The municipalities of Tornio, Kemi and Keminmaa were still
committed to Fennovoima's plans, YLE reported on its website.
The three municipal governments own stakes in Fennovoima through
their local utilities.
Officials at the municipalities could not immediately be
reached for comment.
The proposed 1,200-megawatt reactor is estimated to cost 4-6
billion euros ($5-8 billion) and is intended to secure cheap
energy for stake holders, which also include stainless steel
maker Outokumpu and retailer Kesko.
Some stakeholders, including Outokumpu and nickel miner
Talvivaara, are currently struggling to turn around
their businesses, putting pressure on their finances.
Doubts over the Fennovoima project were also raised last
year following the departure of investor E.ON.
Rosatom, however, has said it may take a 34 percent stake in the
project, which would help to secure funds for the reactor.
(Reporting by Helsinki newsroom; Editing by Mark Potter)