* Fennovoima planning reactor in Pyhajoki, northern Finland

* 15 out of 60 shareholders decided to exit

* In talks with supplier Rosatom (Adds comment from Fennovoima spokeswoman, details on permit)

HELSINKI, Nov 14 Finnish nuclear consortium Fennovoima said a quarter of its shareholders had decided to leave the project, forcing the remaining members to seek more funds to build a reactor.

Fennovoima said it was still proceeding with plans to build a nuclear reactor in Pyhajoki, northern Finland, but 15 of 60 shareholders including Boliden and Componenta were giving up their shares in the project.

It said 84 percent of planned production was reserved by members who were still committed.

The proposed 1,200-megawatt reactor is estimated to cost up to 6 billion euros ($8 billion) and is intended to secure cheap energy for members of the consortium including Finnish steel company Outokumpu and retailer Kesko.

The project has been overshadowed by concerns about costs, particularly given the weak finances of some of its members. German utility E.ON decided a year ago to sell all its operations in Finland, including a stake in Fennovoima.

Fennovoima said it expected some remaining shareholders to increase their stakes, although it may also take on new members to secure the required capital. Some Finnish companies have expressed interest in joining the group, it said.

"There are a couple of new companies who have reached out to our chairman," spokeswoman Maira Kettunen said on Thursday. "The board will discuss this with them."

Russian supplier candidate Rosatom plans to take a 34 percent stake in the project. Fennovoima said negotiations with Rosatom continued, and it aimed to start operating the power plant in 2024.

Another focus of uncertainty for Fennovoima has been a possible new vote by Finland's parliament for a permit. Some lawmakers have called for a new vote since original plans had mentioned only France's Areva and Japan's Toshiba as possible suppliers and they had been dropped in favour of Rosatom. ($1 = 0.7460 euros) (Reporting by Ritsuko Ando and Jussi Rosendahl; Editing by Dale Hudson)