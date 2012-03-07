HELSINKI, March 7 Finnish eurosceptic
opposition group, the Finns Party, demanded that the government
disclose details of its deal with Greece in which the country
promised to take part in a new bailout for Athens in return for
collateral.
Greek banks agreed in February to provide collateral worth
880 million euros ($1.2 billion) to Finland in the form of cash
and highly-rated assets, a banking source told Reuters in
February. Details of the deal have been classified.
"Despite Greece's wishes, a document concerning the Finnish
state's liabilities and responsibilities worth billions cannot
be kept secret, according to Finnish laws," Finns Party lawmaker
Pirkko Ruohonen-Lerner said in an open letter to Finland's
finance ministry on Wednesday.
Some other opposition lawmakers made similar demands on
Wednesday.
The Finns Party has been putting pressure on the government,
led by the conservative National Coalition Party, to take a
stricter stance on European bailouts.
Greece had demanded the deal not be made public to avoid
naming the banks participating in the collateral deal. A source
told Reuters that the banks were National Bank, Alpha
, Eurobank and Piraeus.