* Oulu was a key R&D site for Nokia
* Former Nokia workers find work, some start-ups succeeding
* Traditional firms look to exports for growth
By Ritsuko Ando
OULU, Finland, Dec 22 From early December, the
Finnish city of Oulu is trapped in darkness for all but a few
murky midday hours, a darkness some feared might be matched by
its economic prospects after big local employer Nokia
hit the skids.
Oulu, with a population of about a quarter million, was once
a key Nokia R&D site, before the mobile maker was left for dead
in the global smartphone race by Apple's iPhone and
handsets running Google's Android software.
Nokia and its networks venture at one point employed about
5,000 people in Oulu, more than three times the next biggest
private sector employer, but now it has work for less than half
that.
The city's unemployment rate topped 16 percent in the
summer, a level not seen since the Finnish financial crisis of
the early 1990s.
But despite the gloom, and an average annual temperature of
2 degrees Celsius (36F), the buds of a recovery are visible in
Finland's biggest northern city, 600 kilometres from Helsinki.
It is becoming a model for the rest of the country as it
fights to fill the gap left by Nokia's tumbling sales and the
tens of thousands of job cuts that preceded the former world
beater's September decision to give up the mobile business and
sell to Microsoft.
Oulu is now a leading candidate to host a new data centre
for Microsoft, which wants to invest $250 million on such
facilities in Finland after it takes over the Nokia business
next year.
Former "Nokians" are starting to land on their feet, too.
Pasi Leipala, a former senior manager at Nokia, is now chief
executive at Haltian, which designs electronics and software
products and is one of the city's most successful start-ups.
Last year you could count its employees on the fingers of
one hand. Now it has a staff of 70.
"The best thing about Oulu is that there are so many skilled
people; it's easy to hire some of the best talents," said
Leipala.
U.S. wireless chipmaker Broadcom is expected to
save hundreds of jobs by buying the Finnish wireless modem
division of Japan's Renesas Electronics, which previously
planned to dismiss all employees in Oulu, most of whom had
transferred from Nokia back in 2010.
Telecom equipment maker Nokia Solutions and Networks, which
will account for 90 percent of group turnover after the sale of
the handset division, also plans to keep its 2,300 workers in
Oulu, and there is talk of hiring more.
Oulu's resilience is in part a national story, the fruits of
a determined focus on educational standards, which keeps the
nation of 5.4 million people competitive. Finnish students score
highly in international proficiency tests, and an OECD test in
October showed its adults second only to the Japanese in both
literacy and numeracy.
But even by Finnish standards, Oulu outperforms. A high
concentration of technology and science researchers, including
those at the University of Oulu and Oulu University of Applied
Sciences, means that head for head it outperforms Helsinki by
more than two to one in terms of the volume of registered
intellectual property rights, according to city officials.
MAKE LOCAL, SELL GLOBAL
The city doesn't just depend on hi tech, however.
Many residents take a short drive to the nearby industrial
neighbourhoods to work in traditional businesses such as
forestry and machinery.
These sectors have struggled through Europe's long period of
economic stagnation. Finnish industrial output fell for the 12th
straight month in October, and the Bank of Finland expects GDP
to contract 1 percent in 2013.
Some local businesses, however, are finding ways round that
weakness. Johanna Koskelainen, CEO of Kymppi-Eristys, a
family-owned business specialising in industrial scaffolding and
insulation for mining and industrial projects, managed to grow
sales this year thanks to overseas contracts.
Its biggest customer has been Stora Enso's new
pulp plant in Uruguay, and more than half the company's sales
comes from outside Finland.
"We have to be more global. In Finland I don't see many big
projects in the future," she said. "The growth is now coming 100
percent from abroad."
Honkamajat, which makes log houses, has also been growing in
overseas markets such as Japan and Russia, while incorporating
automation technologies to make the manufacturing and delivery
process more efficient.
"We're now exporting log houses to more than 30 countries,"
said CEO Kari Tolvanen in the company's plant in the outskirts
of Oulu. "For example, that one will be taken to Moscow by
truck," he said, pointing to logs being machine-cut with
millimetre precision.
He expects sales this year will be near levels before the
global financial crisis of 2008, thanks to strong overseas
sales. Without exports, he would be at the mercy of a local
factory-made log house market that by total turnover is still
around 25 percent lower than pre-crisis levels.
WINTER BLUES
While Oulu's light summer nights and quirky events such as
the Air Guitar World Championships attract visitors, some local
entrepreneurs have even managed to capitalise on the long dark
winters.
Valkee, a company that sells headsets designed to relieve
seasonal affective disorder (SAD), a depressive condition that
peaks in the cold sunless months, was founded by former Nokia
engineer Antti Aunio and his scientist friend Juuso Nissila.
Like many Finns, Aunio struggled with SAD and asked Nissila
for advice.
They went on to develop portable devices that treat the
condition by channelling bright light directly to photosensitive
regions of the brain through the ear canal. It raised 7.4
million euros from investors in June, adding to a previous round
in which angel investor Esther Dyson took part.
Others are hoping to emulate their success, helped by
funding from Nokia's Bridge programme for former employees
looking to start new businesses, as well as the state's Tekes
fund, which grants money to technology start-ups.
A start-up centre backed by the city and local universities
is due to hold a unique event in February called Polar Bear
Pitching, in which start-ups are invited to deliver pitches to
potential investors in freezing cold water from inside holes cut
in the ice. The cold, they say, will make them cut to the chase.
Kari Kivisto, another former Nokia employee, said Oulu would
innovate its way out of the downturn, recovering as it once did
after the tar industry collapsed in the 19th century. The city
was a centre of tar production in the days of wooden ships, but
their iron and steel successors put paid to that.
"The tar business once flourished, and then all of a sudden
it disappeared," said Kivisto, whose start-up Spektikor makes
disposable heart-rate monitors that flash vital signs and help
paramedics respond efficiently.
"Once again we're seeing tremendous change. We'll survive."