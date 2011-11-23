HELSINKI Nov 23 Finnish prime minister
Jyrki Katainen said on Wednesday he could consider an idea of
common euro area bonds but only if there was no joint
responsibility.
The European Commission proposed new laws to make euro zone
countries do not break EU rules and that their borrowing falls,
which could lead to joint debt issuance in the future.
In a statement Katainen said two proposed bond models with
joint responsibility were not acceptable, but a third model
could be considered in the future.
When Katainen was asked about the proposals, he told
reporters he was against strong joint liability and said: "The
third (model) is unclear, each country would be responsible for
only their own debt, and a large common euro zone bond could
provide more liquidity and possibly keep interest rates low even
long term."
"All in all, I do not think the common euro zone bonds would
solve the acute crisis."
(Reporting Jussi Rosendahl, writing by Terhi Kinnunen)