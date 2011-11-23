HELSINKI Nov 23 Finnish prime minister Jyrki Katainen said on Wednesday he could consider an idea of common euro area bonds but only if there was no joint responsibility.

The European Commission proposed new laws to make euro zone countries do not break EU rules and that their borrowing falls, which could lead to joint debt issuance in the future.

In a statement Katainen said two proposed bond models with joint responsibility were not acceptable, but a third model could be considered in the future.

When Katainen was asked about the proposals, he told reporters he was against strong joint liability and said: "The third (model) is unclear, each country would be responsible for only their own debt, and a large common euro zone bond could provide more liquidity and possibly keep interest rates low even long term."

"All in all, I do not think the common euro zone bonds would solve the acute crisis." (Reporting Jussi Rosendahl, writing by Terhi Kinnunen)