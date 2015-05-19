HELSINKI May 19 The former head of the Helsinki
drug squad faced prosecution demands on Tuesday he be jailed for
up to 13 years on charges including drug-smuggling, obstruction
of justice and having sex with a prostitute while on duty and
then stealing her money.
Jari Aarnio, arrested in 2013, faced 29 charges of drug
dealing and corruption on the first day of his trial. Sixteen
others, including five policemen, have also been charged over
the operations and all deny any wrong-doing.
Aarnio is suspected of organising the smuggling of about 900
kilograms (1,000 pounds) of hashish into Finland from the
Netherlands, and of preventing police colleagues investigating
the case.
According to the prosecutor, Aarnio had an affair with a
prostitute involved in a police investigation and then stole
money she had entrusted to him for safe keeping.
(Reporting By Jussi Rosendahl; editing by Ralph Boulton)