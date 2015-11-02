HELSINKI Nov 2 Finland's state-owned mail and
delivery company Posti Group reported on Monday falling sales
amid declining demand for letter deliveries, and its operations
were disrupted as hundreds of employees walked out in a labour
dispute.
Posti, seen as a possible privatisation target for the
government in the coming years, is facing increasing competition
in parcel delivery from DHL and UPS, while at
the same time digitalisation has resulted in a drop of delivered
letters and magazines.
Third-quarter sales fell 14 percent from a year ago to 374
million euros ($412 million) while core operating profit edged
up to 10 million euros from 7 million euros a year earlier.
In Russia, where Posti mainly operates in logistics
services, its core operating result fell into loss on lower
volumes and a weaker rouble.
In order to improve efficiency, Posti earlier this year said
it would close 77 post offices and cut more than 300 jobs. It
also sold its loss-making Scandinavian freight delivery business
to Denmark's NTG.
Posti's collective agreement with its employees expired last
week and negotiations on a new one have hit a stalemate. On
Monday, hundreds of employees took part in walkouts, protesting
against what they say is the employer's plan to take on
temporary agency workers during staff strikes. Posti employees
have refused to train the agency workers.
"A major challenge for us is that our collective agreement
dates back in the time when Posti was the only service
provider," CEO Heikki Malinen said.
Posti has been tipped as a possible privatisation target for
the centre-right government which said last month it would sell
shares in state-owned companies worth about 1.6 billion euros by
2018 to help finance its growth projects.
"The company has reacted belatedly with its efficiency
programmes ... It would be a lot easier for Posti to define its
focus in a credible way if it was in private hands," said Jukka
Oksaharju, strategist at Nordnet brokerage.
($1 = 0.9079 euros)
(Reporting by Anna Ercanbrack and Jussi Rosendahl; Editing by
Mark Potter)