HELSINKI, Sept 1 Finland is planning to sell
shares in state-owned companies worth about 1.6 billion euros
($1.80 billion) by 2018 to finance growth projects, a senior
official said on Tuesday.
Earlier this week, the government had outlined some of these
projects, such as helping to develop so-called clean tech
businesses. It is also having to make deep spending cuts because
of the country's weak economy.
Finland's economy is set to contract this year for the
fourth year in a row partly because of weak demand in European
and Russian markets and problems affecting its main export
industries, including technology.
Eero Heliovaara from Finland's state ownership steering
department told Reuters the government would be likely to raise
the proposed 1.6 billion euros from the sale of shares in
state-owned companies.
He declined to specify the sales plan, but said that the
sales were not intended to focus specifically on Solidium
, the state's investment arm that holds minority
stakes in listed companies.
"We have a three-year plan in place ... Solidium will get
off lightly ... I think there have been enough realisations in
Solidium recently."
In the past few years, the government has turned to Solidium
for funds as part of its efforts to curb public debt growth.
Solidium has sold shares in telecoms operator TeliaSonera
and financial holding company Sampo worth
in total of 2.9 billion euros.
Excluding Solidium, the state owns stakes of slightly more
than 50 percent in three listed companies, oil refiner Neste
, utility Fortum and airline Finnair
.
The state also owns stakes in about 50 unlisted companies
such as postal service company Posti Group, liquor maker Altia
and environmental management group Ekokem.
($1 = 0.8890 euros)
