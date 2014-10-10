HELSINKI Oct 10 Finland on Friday dropped out
of the small group of euro nations with top credit ratings as
Standard & Poor's cut its rating to 'AA+' from 'AAA', citing
persistent economic growth problems.
Finland has yet to return to its 2008 gross domestic product
levels after exports dwindled due to the euro zone crisis,
problems at its mobile phone and paper industries and the crisis
over Ukraine.
The economy is widely expected to shrink for third
consecutive year in 2014 and to show minor recovery in 2015.
"The downgrade reflects our view of the risk that the
Finnish economy could experience protracted stagnation because
of its aging population and shrinking workforce, weakening
external demand, loss of global market share in the key
information technology sector, structural retrenchment of the
important forestry sector, and relatively rigid labor market,"
S&P said in its report.
Following the cut, Germany and Luxembourg are the only euro
states with a full set of top-grade ratings from all three main
rating agencies.
"This is an unpleasant decision. It wasn't, however,
unexpected or dramatic. Our growth outlook has deteriorated, the
reasons are known and we have already taken measures to address
them," said finance minister Antti Rinne in a separate
statement.
(Reporting By Jussi Rosendahl; Editing by Ruth Pitchford)