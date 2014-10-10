* S&P cuts rating to AA+ from AAA
* Cites competitiveness problems, aging population
* Finance minister: no need to revise fiscal policy
* General election due in April
By Jussi Rosendahl
HELSINKI, Oct 10 Finland dropped out of the
small group of euro nations with a full set of top credit
ratings on Friday as Standard & Poor's cut it to 'AA+' from
'AAA', citing persistent economic growth problems.
Finland has yet to return to its 2008 economic output levels
after exports dwindled due to the euro zone crisis, problems at
its mobile phone and paper industries and the crisis over
Ukraine.
The S&P cut leaves Germany and Luxembourg as the only euro
states with a full set of top-grade ratings from all three main
rating agencies.
Finland's "downgrade reflects our view of the risk that the
Finnish economy could experience protracted stagnation because
of its aging population and shrinking workforce, weakening
external demand, loss of global market share... and relatively
rigid labour market," S&P said in its report. It gave a stable
outlook for the new rating.
Finland had taken pride in its top ratings. During the euro
zone debt crisis, Alexander Stubb, now prime minister, said in
2011 that Darwinian principles should apply and the strongest
economies in the currency bloc should have the leading say in
how it is run.
However, this year, Finland has taken additional economic
hits from the Ukraine crisis and Russia's slowdown: its eastern
neighbour is one of its main trade partners.
Its flagship company Nokia, once global market
leader in handsets, struggled to compete in smartphones with
Apple and Google and finally sold its entire
phones business to Microsoft in April. Meanwhile, the
digital shift from print to online cut Europe's paper demand,
leading to heavy restructuring at firms such as UPM-Kymmene
and Stora Enso.
"Finnish exports have underperformed world trade since 2008,
which we interpret as a sign of lower competitiveness, rendering
an export-driven recovery unlikely," S&P added.
The two other main rating agencies, Moody's and Fitch,
recently left their triple-A ratings for Finland untouched.
UNDECIDED GOVERNMENT
S&P noted that despite Finland's weak economic performance,
labour costs increased by over one-fifth between 2007 and 2013,
well above the euro zone's average of one-eighth.
"It is clear the (Finnish government bond) yields will jump
somewhat on Monday," said chief economist Aki Kangasharju from
Nordea Markets, referring to the higher returns investors will
expect for the increased risk of holding the bonds. "The
downgrade came sooner than expected."
He estimated the downgrade would add around 20-30 million
euros ($25 million-$38 million) to Finland's borrowing costs.
While this extra expense is minor relative to a central
government debt burden that is set to reach 100 billion euros
next year, the downgrade is a knock to the prestige of a
government which has sought to protect the credit ratings with
austerity measures. It faces a general election in April.
Finance minister Antti Rinne, a Social Democrat, said the
downgrade did not call for a review of fiscal policy.
"Our growth outlook has deteriorated, the reasons are known
and we have already taken measures to address them," he said in
a statement.
The quarrelsome left-right coalition has since 2011 agreed
to spending cuts and tax hikes worth around 6.5 billion euros by
2018, but has been slow to step up measures intended to make the
economy more competitive and rein in long-term public spending.
Political tensions have resulted in multiple changes in the
make-up of the government. Its original prime minister,
centre-right Jyrki Katainen, left his role early to seek a post
in the European Commission.
Last month, Finland's unions and employers struck a
long-awaited deal to gradually raise the minimum retirement age
from 63 to 65. But the government's plans to revamp healthcare
and extract savings from local governments have made little
progress so far.
S&P, like most forecasters, expects Finland's gross domestic
product (GDP) to shrink for the third consecutive year in 2014
and to show only a tentative recovery in 2015.
(1 US dollar = 0.7925 euro)
