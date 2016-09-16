HELSINKI, Sept 16 Standard & Poor's affirmed its
AA+ rating for Finland on Friday and revised the rating outlook
to stable from negative, saying public finances would improve as
the economy gradually recovers.
The Nordic country has been in the economic doldrums for a
decade as the impact of the sharp decline in Nokia's
former phone business was exacerbated by high labour costs and a
recession in neighbouring Russia.
The centre-right government is struggling to kick-start
growth while keeping a lid on debt, and has deferred plans for
spending cuts while it waits for labour reforms to kick in.
In a statement, S&P said Finland's ratings are supported by
its wealthy economy and government debt that remains relatively
low despite recent increases. It expects growth to recover
steadily as moves to boost competitiveness fuel exports.
"Finnish public finances will stabilize and the government
deficit will gradually reduce, although we expect general
government debt will continue to increase" S&P said.
Solidly triple-A rated until 2014, Finland was once a byword
for fiscal prudence and took a hard line against sovereign
bailouts during the euro zone's debt crisis.
S&P was the first rating agency to remove its top-grade
status, assigning the negative outlook later. The country is
rated AA+ with a stable outlook by Fitch and Aa1 with a stable
outlook by Moody's.
