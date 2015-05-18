HELSINKI May 18 Finnish pension fund Ilmarinen will sell 15 property holdings in Finland, including the head office of Nokia, to a new joint venture it co-owns with Swedish pension fund AMF, it said on Monday.

Ilmarinen said the total value of the property was more than 400 million euros ($455 million), and the deal was part of the fund's aim to diversify its real estate portfolio.

Earlier this month, Ilmarinen took a stake in another joint venture with AMF and retailer Kesko that will own Finnish and Swedish store sites and shopping centres worth 652 million euros.

At the end of March, Ilmarinen's real estate investments were worth 3.6 billion euros, about 10 percent of the fund's total market value. ($1 = 0.8790 euros) (Reporting By Jussi Rosendahl; editing by Susan Thomas)