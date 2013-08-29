HELSINKI Aug 29 Finland's government agreed on a long-term plan to cut back its generous welfare system by trimming benefits and raising the retirement age, aiming to preserve its triple-A credit rating in the face of a slower economy and ageing population.

In a statement on Thursday, the government said it wanted to raise the effective retirement age to 62.4 in 2025 from a current 60.9. Childcare leave policies will also be changed to encourage mothers to return to work sooner, it said. (Reporting by Jussi Rosendahl and Ritsuko Ando; Editing by Sonya Hepinstall)