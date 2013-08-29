HELSINKI Aug 29 Finland's government agreed on
a long-term plan to cut back its generous welfare system by
trimming benefits and raising the retirement age, aiming to
preserve its triple-A credit rating in the face of a slower
economy and ageing population.
In a statement on Thursday, the government said it wanted to
raise the effective retirement age to 62.4 in 2025 from a
current 60.9. Childcare leave policies will also be changed to
encourage mothers to return to work sooner, it said.
