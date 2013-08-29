(Updates with details on reforms, 2014 budget)
* Government seeks to raise retirement age
* Plans change to childcare leave policy
* Plan likely to raise opposition
HELSINKI, Aug 29 Finland's government announced
a long-term plan to start cutting down its welfare system, one
of the most generous in the world, aiming to preserve its
triple-A credit rating in the face of a slower economy and
ageing population.
In a statement on Thursday, the government laid out a wide
range of measures, including a hike to the effective retirement
age to 62.4 in 2025 from a current 60.9. It also said it could
force municipalities to consolidate and speed up health care
reforms to improve the public sector's efficiency.
Financial benefits for students will be cut to encourage
them to look for work earlier, and childcare leave policies will
also be changed to encourage mothers to return to work, it said.
The changes are not immediate but are likely to raise
opposition among some voters who may see them as steps towards
destroying a welfare model which, like those of its Nordic
neighbours, emphasises social equality and well-being.
The plan comes after weeks of negotiations in which Prime
Minister Jyrki Katainen's conservative party faced resistance
from left-leaning members of the ruling coalition.
It was announced along with the government's official
proposal of a 53.9 billion euro budget for 2014, down from 55.1
billion euros in 2013, with a combination of spending cuts and
tax relief measures.
Finland was initially seen sheltered from Europe's financial
crisis due to its solid finances. But the prolonged downturn has
hit exports and accelerated a decline in industries such as
forestry, tipping the current account into deficit. The finance
ministry forecast Finnish GDP to contract 0.5 percent this year.
(Reporting by Jussi Rosendahl and Ritsuko Ando; Editing by
Sonya Hepinstall)