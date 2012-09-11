LOHJA, Finland, Sept 11 Finns this week opened
the ultimate underground restaurant with a four-course menu
including escargot flambeed in Pernod.
Popular Helsinki restaurant Muru set up a temporary eatery
some 80 metres below ground in a limestone mine in the southern
Finnish town of Lohja.
Inspired by "pop-up" shops and restaurants, an urban trend
of enterprising cooks and retailers setting up temporary shops
in unusual spots, Muru calls its 10 night-only experiment a "pop
down" restaurant.
"The main theme with the menu was Element Earth," said chef
Timo Linnanmaki.
In addition to the escargot served with fennel risotto, the
128-euro ($160) menu features smoked vendace in lemon oil,
roasted veal tenderloin and hanger steak simmered in herb stock.
The mine is also the location for a laboratory of the
elevator firm Kone, and diners are invited to don
helmets and protection jackets for a tour down a 350-metre
elevator shaft into the mine.
Tables have already sold out for the event, part of a series
of programmes related to Helsinki's designation as this year's
World Design Capital.
($1 = 0.7821 euros)
(Reporting by Attila Cser, writing by Jussi Rosendahl)