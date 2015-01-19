* Cooperative S Group to lower food prices by 12 pct
HELSINKI, Jan 19 Finland's largest food retailer
S Group cut prices at its hypermarkets on Monday in a bid to
counter weak demand in the sputtering Nordic economy, pushing
down shares in its rivals.
The cooperative is lowering the price of around 400 popular
products by 12 percent on average, and on some products by about
40 percent.
"This is the biggest strategic turn in the market trade of S
Group in a decade," CEO Taavi Heikkila said in a statement.
The retailer said it was able to do this because of previous
cost cuts, adding it would curb investment in new sites.
According to forecasts, Finnish gross domestic product
flatlined last year due to the euro zone crisis and the conflict
in Ukraine as well as weak consumer spending.
Rival Kesko cut prices in November and is
planning more this month, its spokesman said, declining to give
more details.
At 0835 GMT, Kesko shares were down 7.3 percent to 31.6
euros, while those of department store group Stockmann fell 2.6
percent to 6.4 euros.
Nordea analyst Rauli Juva said the price battle was likely
to squeeze Kesko's profitability and cut his recommendation on
the stock to "hold" from "buy".
S Group controlled around 46 percent of Finland's grocery
market in 2013, followed by Kesko on 34 percent.
Kesko shares rose sharply last week following a media report
that said the group put its loss-making homewares chain Anttila
up for sale late last year.
