HELSINKI Dec 4 Finnish mobile games maker Rovio, owner of the Angry Birds brand, on Thursday said it would cut about 110 jobs, or 14 percent of its workforce, and shut down a Finnish studio following talks with employees.

Rovio announced a plan to cut up to 130 jobs in October, saying growth had not been as strong as expected.

The company said it will also consolidate its Finnish operations at its headquarters in Espoo.

Rovio has recently expanded the Angry Birds brand into an animated TV series, toys and clothing, while it has struggled to retain mobile players amid competition from new games.

Its operating profit halved last year to 36.5 million euros ($45 million) due to investments and stalling sales.

