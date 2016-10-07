HELSINKI Oct 7 Finland's defence ministry said
on Friday it detected a suspected violation of Finnish airspace
by a Russian fighter jet, the second in less than 24 hours.
The ministry said it scrambled jets late on Thursday to
identify the SU-27 fighter over the Baltic Sea.
It previously announced a similar suspected incursion
involving a different Russian fighter earlier on Thursday, which
it said lasted about a minute.
"Russian air activity over Baltic Sea has been high on
Thursday," the ministry said in a statement.
The Finnish border guard is investigating the incidents, it
said.
(Reporting by Tuomas Forsell, editing by Jussi Rosendahl and
John Stonestreet)