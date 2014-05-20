BRIEF-Al Ahli Bank of Kuwait Q1 profit rises
* Q1 net profit attributable to shareholders 8.5 million dinars versus 7.8 million dinars year ago
HELSINKI May 20 Small Finnish bank Aktia said on Tuesday that investment and insurance group Sampo had bought a 6-percent stake in it.
Sampo, which also owns large stakes in Nordea, the biggest bank in the Nordics, as well as Danish insurer Topdanmark, now holds about 6 percent of Aktia stocks and 0.9 percent of its voting rights.
In Tuesday's transactions, Life Annuity Institution Hereditas cut its stake in Aktia to 3 percent of shares and 9.3 percent of votes, while Svenska Litteratursallskapet i Finland lifted its holding to 7.9 percent of stocks and 4.6 percent of votes. (Reporting By Jussi Rosendahl; Editing by Pravin Char)
* Q1 net profit after tax EGP 78.5 million versus EGP 40 million year ago