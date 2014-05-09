* Jutta Urpilainen to step down as fin min
* Union boss Antti Rinne named new party leader
* Expected to push party leftwards
* Analyst says early elections are possible
By Jussi Rosendahl
SEINAJOKI, Finland, May 9 Finnish Social
Democrats on Friday narrowly voted to replace their leader,
Finance Minister Jutta Urpilainen, with a left-leaning candidate
in a move that could complicate government efforts to curb debt
and may lead to early elections.
The proposed new leader, 51-year-old Antti Rinne, is a
critic of the government's austerity measures who in recent
years has led the country's biggest white-collar workers union,
Pro. He is known for feisty negotiation tactics, as well as
favouring state-led economic growth.
Rinne received 257 votes in the party congress election
against 243 votes for Urpilainen, who said she will also step
down as finance minister.
Rinne said he could take over the role but said the decision
is up to party council, which is due to discuss the issue in the
coming weeks.
The biggest of the ruling parties, the conservative National
Coalition, is also due to get a new leader next month, who will
then become prime minister after Jyrki Katainen's early
departure. Rinne said the two changes provide a chance to revise
government's plans for its final year in the office.
"The SDP's policy will change to emphasise economic growth
and employment," he said in a news conference after the vote.
"We will revise some policy stances to seek a new boost for the
economy."
Rinne added that he would try to block some already-agreed
austerity measures and offer new stimulus, setting up a possible
conflict with the conservatives, who have emphasised the need to
curb public borrowing.
Some analysts said Rinne, who is remembered for making stark
strike threats as a union leader, may end up pushing the country
into early elections.
"If he strongly demands the coalition to open up agreed
measures, that could create a crisis and even early elections
are possible," said Lauri Karvonen, professor of politics at Abo
Akademi University.
LIGHT VERSION OF SOINI
The government has during its term agreed to cut public
spending and implement tax hikes worth around 7 billion euros
($9.7 billion). Long-term plans have been laid to reform
healthcare and social welfare.
Credit-rating agency Standard & Poor's last month noted
political risks in implementing the steps, cutting its outlook
on Finland's triple-A credit rating to negative.
Finland is one of only a handful of countries in the euro
zone with the top rating, but weak European demand has hit its
exports, employment rate and consumption, triggering a two-year
recession. Its debt-to-GDP ratio is seen reaching the EU limit
of 60 percent this year as unemployment rises to 8.4 percent.
Since Urpilainen took over the party leadership in 2008,
support for the Social Democrats, the second-biggest party in
parliament, has fallen from 21 to 15.5 percent, weakening its
chances of retaining Cabinet posts after the general election
next year.
Rinne's supporters accused Urpilainen of doing too little to
protect jobs and not looking harder at avoiding some spending
cuts.
"The mood is very bad towards the SDP in the factory halls.
The party is leaning too much to the right," said Timo Suhonen,
a paper mill worker from central Finland. "We will need the
labour unions and the party to be hand in hand again."
The decline in SDP's support is largely due to the
opposition party The Finns, led by Timo Soini. His fiery
anti-euro and nationalistic rhetoric struck a chord with voters
a few years ago.
The Finns emerged through the euro zone debt crisis from a
small party to true competition for the established parties. In
recent polls, it stood second after another opposition party,
the Centre.
Male factory workers in particular left SDP for The Finns.
Rinne looks like a bid to win them back with old-fashioned views
on a state-led economy, the analyst Karvonen said.
"Are they looking to create a light version of The Finns?"
Karvonen said. "Now when the party organisation is dramatically
split from the middle, it is likely that also many supporters
look elsewhere."
Rinne told Reuters he also aims to discuss with the
government a change in the European Central Bank's mandate. He
wants the ECB to allow it to directly buy government bonds to
moderate debt yields. He would also add employment and growth as
a new ECB monetary policy target.
Urpilainen was known for taking a hard line on euro zone
bailouts and demanding collateral for loans. Rinne instead said
he would cut interest and lengthen maturities on Greece's loans
to help the troubled economy grow. ($1 = 0.7214 Euros)
(Reporting By Jussi Rosendahl Editing by Jeremy Gaunt, Larry
