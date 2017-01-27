HELSINKI Jan 27 The Finnish government's investment arm Solidium has recruited Nordea banking executive Antti Makinen to replace outgoing managing director Kari Jarvinen, who is due to step down at the end of the month.

Solidium was founded in 2008 to distance politicians from the state's minority shareholdings, now worth about 8 billion euros ($8.5 billion), and manage its investments more effectively.

Makinen is Nordea's co-head of corporate and investment banking in Finland and is expected to start at Solidium in August at the latest. He has previously worked as CEO at brokerage eQ and was a director at SEB Enskilda Securities.

"Antti has both experience of serving as a managing director in the finance sector, as well as a deep knowledge of capital markets and corporate transactions," said Solidium Chairman Harri Sailas.

Solidium's portfolio consists of large stakes in companies considered to have national importance, such as Stora Enso , Kemira, Metso, Sampo , Telia and Outokumpu.

The Solidium board is expected to present a new strategy for the fund in the coming months. ($1 = 0.9362 euros) (Reporting by Jussi Rosendahl; Editing by David Goodman)