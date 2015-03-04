* Solidium ups stakes in Metso and Outotec above 12 pct
* Weir Group last year proposed tie-up with Metso
(Adds comments, background)
By Jussi Rosendahl
HELSINKI, March 4 Solidium, the
Finnish state's investment arm, said it had raised its holdings
in engineering groups Metso and Outotec,
two companies that have been the subject of takeover
speculation.
Metso last year rejected a tie-up proposal from Scottish
rival Weir Group, and media reports also suggested that
Weir was also weighing a bid for Outotec.
In total, Solidium owns stakes in 12 listed companies worth
around 7.4 billion euros. Its role is to strengthen and
stabilise Finnish ownership in nationally important companies,
according to its website.
Solidium on Wednesday said it had spent about 32 million
euros to increase its holdings in Metso and Outotec to 12.1
percent from 11.7 percent and to 12.4 percent from 11.0 percent,
respectively.
Managing director Kari Jarvinen told Reuters the takeover
speculation around the two companies was not the main reason for
the transactions.
"We see that these companies are interesting, they are
involved in interesting sectors and they are currently
attractively priced."
Metso makes mining equipment and valves and pumps for the
oil and gas industry, while Outotec is known for its mining
technology.
Solidium also said it would pay an extra dividend of 440
million euros ($489.50 million) to the government to help it
curb public debt. Last month, Solidium sold shares in Swedish
telecoms group TeliaSonera.
It said it had recently sold shares in Outokumpu
worth 62 million euros to trim its stake in the steel company to
27.3 percent. Solidium had bought an additional stake in
Outokumpu in 2013 to help the company to restructure.
Solidium was founded in 2008 to keep the state's minority
corporate holdings at arm's length from government.
($1 = 0.8989 euros)
(Reporting By Jussi Rosendahl, Editing by Jane Merriman)