By Jussi Rosendahl
| HELSINKI, April 22
dismissed the chairman of state holding company Solidium
, it said on Wednesday, three days after the general
election which is expected to lead to a new coalition government
being formed in the coming weeks.
Finland founded Solidium in 2008 to manage the state's
minority shareholdings in 12 listed firms, most previously
privatised, with the current holdings now worth around 7.8
billion euros ($8.4 billion).
The government said on Wednesday it had decided to "release
from his duties" Pekka Ala-Pietila, a former top executive at
telecoms group Nokia, without explaining why.
A source familiar with the matter said the sacking was due
to disagreements over how Solidium should run its investments.
Ala-Pietila or Solidium could not immediately be reached for
comment.
State-ownership is a sensitive subject at a time of
continued economic problems as many Finns think the government
should use its influence to protect jobs.
In February Sirpa Paatero, the Social Democrat minister in
charge of state-owned companies, ordered officials to conduct a
review of Solidium and decide how it should take account of the
national interest in handling its investments, saying the state
should take a more active role in the fund.
"We now need to clarify the company's operating model... and
introduce the necessary changes," Paatero said in a statement on
Wednesday.
Last year leftist ministers complained that they had not
been consulted over the sale of steel maker Rautaruukki, at the
time 40-percent owned by Solidium, to Sweden's SSAB.
Solidium still owns minority stakes in TeliaSonera
, Stora Enso, Sampo, Outokumpu
, Metso, Tieto, Elisa
, Kemira, Outotec, SSAB
, Talvivaara and Valmet.
($1 = 0.9298 euros)
