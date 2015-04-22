HELSINKI, April 22 The Finnish government has dismissed the chairman of state holding company Solidium , it said on Wednesday, three days after the general election which is expected to lead to a new coalition government being formed in the coming weeks.

Finland founded Solidium in 2008 to manage the state's minority shareholdings in 12 listed firms, most previously privatised, with the current holdings now worth around 7.8 billion euros ($8.4 billion).

The government said on Wednesday it had decided to "release from his duties" Pekka Ala-Pietila, a former top executive at telecoms group Nokia, without explaining why.

A source familiar with the matter said the sacking was due to disagreements over how Solidium should run its investments.

Ala-Pietila or Solidium could not immediately be reached for comment.

State-ownership is a sensitive subject at a time of continued economic problems as many Finns think the government should use its influence to protect jobs.

In February Sirpa Paatero, the Social Democrat minister in charge of state-owned companies, ordered officials to conduct a review of Solidium and decide how it should take account of the national interest in handling its investments, saying the state should take a more active role in the fund.

"We now need to clarify the company's operating model... and introduce the necessary changes," Paatero said in a statement on Wednesday.

Last year leftist ministers complained that they had not been consulted over the sale of steel maker Rautaruukki, at the time 40-percent owned by Solidium, to Sweden's SSAB.

Solidium still owns minority stakes in TeliaSonera , Stora Enso, Sampo, Outokumpu , Metso, Tieto, Elisa , Kemira, Outotec, SSAB , Talvivaara and Valmet. ($1 = 0.9298 euros) (Editing by Greg Mahlich)