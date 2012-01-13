PRESS DIGEST- Canada - June 13
June 13 The following are the top stories from selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
HELSINKI Jan 13 U.S. ratings agency Standard & Poor's affirmed its triple-A long-term rating on Finland but gave a negative outlook, the Finnish finance ministry said on Friday on its website.
The negative outlook means a downgrade is possible in 2012 or 2013, the ministry said.
June 13 The following are the top stories from selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
HELSINKI, June 13 Finland's nationalist Finns party will be split into two parliamentary groups following a change of leadership, lawmakers said on Tuesday, a move that could help Prime Minister Juha Sipila form a new coalition government.