HELSINKI Dec 6 Finland's Finance Ministry said on Monday banks were relatively healthy and did not require the kind of government action that Standard & Poor's mentioned as risks when it placed the country's triple-A credit rating on review for possible downgrade.

The ministry addressed S&P's concerns that a prolonged financial crisis could complicate Finnish banks' access to funding and increase the need for government intervention.

"The comparatively good condition of the Finnish banking sector does not, however, call for that kind of action for the time being," it said in a statement.

"On the national level, the government has in its programme committed to ensure in its spending limits decisions that the Finnish State maintains its current credit rating."