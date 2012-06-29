HELSINKI, June 29 Finland will demand collateral on its portion of a bailout for Spanish banks using Europe's temporary rescue fund, daily Helsingin Sanomat said on Friday, quoting Prime Minister Jyrki Katainen.

Spain requested up to 100 billion euros ($124 billion) of European funds to recapitalise its weakest banks on June 9.

($1 = 0.8047 euros)