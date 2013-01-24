BRIEF-Nancal Energy-Saving Technology to pay A shares annual div for FY 2016 on June 9
* Says it will pay cash dividend of 0.2 yuan(before tax)/share for 2016 to shareholders of record on June 8
HELSINKI Jan 24 Finland will auction new fourth-generation wireless licences on Thursday, the government said.
The government estimates it will receive at least 100 million euros ($133 million) for the 20-year licences.
The 800 MHz frequency band is valuable because it allows mobile signals to travel long distances. ($1 = 0.7530 euro) (Reporting by Terhi Kinnunen; Editing by Dan Lalor)
* Says it will pay cash dividend of 0.2 yuan(before tax)/share for 2016 to shareholders of record on June 8
* Says it will pay cash dividend of 0.18 yuan(before tax)/share for 2016 to shareholders of record on June 8