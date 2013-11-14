HELSINKI Nov 14 Riding a wave of euphoria
surrounding the success of Finnish mobile game maker Supercell,
venture capital firms are chasing after European tech start-ups
in search of the next big thing.
Japanese tech and telecoms group SoftBank's 51
percent stake purchase in 3-year-old Supercell, announced last
month, valued the maker of hit games "Clash of Clans" and "Hay
Day" at $3 billion.
"Everybody wants to be the new Supercell," Torleif Ahlsand,
General Partner at Nordic technology investor Northzone, said at
the annual "Slush" tech start-up conference in the Finnish
capital.
With low economic growth prospects in Europe and the United
States, venture capital investors hungry for yield are looking
to new tech start-ups to provide the high level of returns they
seek. And the amount of cash chasing the next potential winner
could drive up valuations.
A strong market debut by Twitter Inc. in the United
States and a comeback by Facebook following a shaky
market debut last year has also lifted the mood.
Finnish gaming veteran Lasse Seppanen, CEO of PlayRaven,
said in the past he had had to chase the venture capitalists.
"These days, VCs are calling me," he said.
And while investors say there is a risk of bubbles forming,
the industry appeared to be growing at a more sustainable pace
than in previous tech booms.
"We think there is going to be a steady flow of billion
dollar companies in Europe," Kevin Comolli, General Partner at
Accel, an early Supercell investor, told Reuters.
Venture capital investments remain below pre-crisis levels
but have been rising steadily. Investments in the tech sector in
Europe are at $3.22 billion so far in 2013, compared with $3.58
billion last year, according to Thomson Reuters data. Europe
makes up 11 percent of global investments so far this year
compared with 10 percent in 2012.
The "Slush" conference this year was a sell-out, attracting
5,000 people - many in hoodies and beanies - who crammed into an
old cable factory. Supercell's conference after-party, featuring
laser lights and shots of Fisu - vodka spiced with menthol
lozenges - lasted into the early hours.
"I have never seen these kind of times in the gaming
industry," said Petri Jarvilehto, who worked for Angry Birds
creator Rovio as chief game developer before co-founding
Seriously, which last week secured $2.4 million in seed funding
though it has yet to release a single game.
"The transition is such that it is possible to build up
something from scratch and emerge as an global actor in a couple
of years. I wanted to give it a shot."
GAMES AND E-COMMERCE
Two of the hottest areas in Europe are gaming and
e-commerce. Investors are quick to point to companies like
Swedish music streamer Spotify, payments firm Klarna and online
retailer Zalando in Germany as some of the stars.
Niklas Zennstrom, founder of Skype - sold to Microsoft
in 2011 for $8.5 billion - said European tech start-ups
are maturing nicely.
"They are not just big in terms of user bases, they are also
becoming real businesses," Zennstrom, who now runs tech
investment firm Atomico, told journalists. "There are a lot of
sustainable, robust businesses."
Swedish start-up Tictail, a do-it-yourself e-commerce
platform for retailers which this week signed on Project A
Ventures as a strategic partner, said there is greater
competition to stand out.
"I think investors just want to see a clearer plan for a
route to market. User traction has become extremely important,"
said Carl Waldekranz, Tictail co-founder.
European start-ups are also attracting more interest from
U.S. investors, who may be finding companies on their doorstep
too pricey.
Snapchat, a two-year-old U.S. mobile messaging firm,
rejected an acquisition offer from Facebook which valued the
firm at a whopping $3 billion, the Wall Street Journal reported
this week.
Europe could be at a turning point for start-ups and their
investors looking for exit opportunities in the form of M&A
deals or share sales.
"There's a generation of companies in Europe which are
getting ready to exit or to go public," said Ben Holmes at Index
Ventures.
But beneath all the froth, there are concerns that
valuations may become overheated. The outperformance of the
gaming industry in particular, by companies like Supercell and
Candy Crush Saga maker King, has taken many by surprise.
"I think definitely it's a bubble," Ahlsand said, about the
gaming industry. "Some will emerge as winners, but most
definitely will not."