HELSINKI, April 4 Stockmann, the
Finnish fashion and department store group, said on Monday its
Chief Executive Per Thelin would step down, with immediate
effect.
Stockmann is restructuring its business and pulled out of
the Russian market last year. It expects a small profit in 2016.
Stockmann said it has started a search for Thelin's
successor. Chief Financial Officer Lauri Veijalainen will act as
temporary CEO.
The loss making Finish retailer named Thelin CEO in October
2014.
Stockmann shares were up 2.18 percent to 6.80 euros at 07.02
GMT.
