BRIEF-Attilan Group Limited requests for trading halt
* Request For Trading Halt Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
DUBLIN, Sept 18 Finland is sceptical about giving Greece more time to implement its bailout reforms, especially if this will cost more money, though nothing should be ruled out yet, the country's European Minister said on Tuesday.
"We are sceptical about giving more time, especially if it means more money, but we should not exclude any options at this stage," Alexander Stubb told reporters after speaking at an event in Dublin.
* Request For Trading Halt Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
June 7 Bank of the Philippine Islands President Cesar Consing, in a television interview, says bank