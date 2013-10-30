* Nickel miner hit by low prices, production setbacks
* Says needs more cash after recent fundraising
* Rescue package might be focused on debt relief-sources
* Shares slide 18 percent
HELSINKI, Oct 30 Finnish nickel miner Talvivaara
, struggling for cash just months after its latest
fundraising, could be rescued by the government with a package
focused on debt relief, sources familiar with the discussions
said on Wednesday.
Once hailed as a pioneer in cost-efficient mining,
Talvivaara's sole Sotkamo mine has been hit by a slew of
production problems and a near 20-percent slump in the price of
nickel this year, caused by a global glut of the metal.
The government, which through its investment fund Solidium
is the company's top shareholder with a stake of around 17
percent, has not yet agreed on how Talvivaara will be helped,
the sources said.
One of the sources told Reuters that some officials believed
the state should help Talvivaara, since bankruptcy would result
in a costly dismantling and clean-up of the mine which the
government would need to help pay for.
Another official, who also did not want to be named because
talks were ongoing, said a final decision would likely be made
by Solidium.
Hanna Masala, Solidium's investment director, had no comment
when contacted by Reuters.
Talvivaara has a 130 million euro ($179 million) loan
maturing in November next year, and has around 860 million euros
in total liabilities. It ended the second quarter with just 101
million euros in cash.
The company said in August it produced 4,500 tonnes of
nickel during the first half of 2013 and expects an improvement
in the second period. But it has abandoned an earlier forecast
for full-year output of 18,000 tonnes.
Analysts have said it could run out of money next year if it
cannot significantly ramp up production.
Talvivaara warned this month that it needed more funds to
keep Sotkamo running after a costly waste water leak and the
prolonged fall in nickel prices.
The Helsingin Sanomat newspaper reported earlier that the
government was considering plans including debt restructuring.
The Ministry of Employment and the Economy wanted a decision
in time for Talvivaara's announcement of its third-quarter
results on Nov. 7, it said.
Finland's new minister in charge of state ownership, Pekka
Haavisto, said earlier this month that companies with state
investment needed to "survive in the market."
Talvivaara, once praised for its breakthrough bioheap
leaching Technology which uses bacteria to extract nickel,
raised 261 million euros in April through selling new stock.
Analysts have said another rights issue would be difficult,
with private investors wary of its repeated setbacks.
Talvivaara shares have fallen nearly 80 percent from a year
earlier on worries about the company's future, and have been
volatile in recent trade. They were down 18 percent at 0.076
euros at 1450 GMT.
($1 = 0.7262 euros)
(Reporting by Ritsuko Ando; Editing by Jason Neely and David
Cowell)