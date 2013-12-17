HELSINKI Dec 17 Talvivaara won court approval to restructure the entire company's debt, allowing the nickel miner to continue production and helping it fend off bankruptcy.

Talvivaara, hurt by falling nickel prices and chronic production problems, was waiting for court approval to include the debt of a subsidiary, Talvivaara Sotkamo, in its reorganisation plans.

"With the reorganisation process now beginning, we can also continue our metals production, which re-commenced last week after a one month stoppage of our metals recovery plant," Chief Executive Pekka Pera said in a statement on Tuesday.

