HELSINKI Oct 8 Finnish miner Talvivaara
will have to wait longer than expected for
an environmental permit to extract uranium at its mine in
eastern Finland, news agency STT reported on Monday, raising the
risk of delays to its production plans.
The report said Talvivaara will need to wait until early
next year for the permit, although the local agency had
previously said it would decide on the permits this year.
The process has been slowed down by 150 appeals from
citizens and non-governmental organisations, the report said.
Talvivaara's Sotkamo mine mainly produces nickel and zinc,
but it had applied for permission to extract uranium, a
by-product.
The company has estimated its annual production could be
around 350 tonnes of uranium metal, and has agreed to sell
uranium to Canadian producer Cameco.
Local authorities and Talvivaara officials were not
immediately available for comment.