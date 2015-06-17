HELSINKI, June 17 The Finnish government plans
to inject a further 112 million euros ($126 million) into
restructuring troubled nickel mine Talvivaara after a potential
buyer failed to arrange financing, a minister said on Wednesday.
Talvivaara's listed parent company is going through debt
restructuring while its key subsidiary, which owns the mining
assets, last year applied for bankruptcy protection following a
drop in nickel prices, repeated production disruptions and
environmental damage.
The government funding to create a new company around the
mine follows a previously promised 97 million euros.
It said it was continuing negotiations with British
investment firm Audley Capital Advisors, which in March signed a
conditional agreement to buy the key assets of the mine, as well
as other parties.
"To secure binding financing has so far proved very
difficult due to many reasons, including the mining sector's
tough market situation," Minister of Economic Affairs Olli Rehn
told a news conference.
He added that the government was also preparing to close
down the mine in the north of the country if a commercially
viable solution cannot be found. If that happened, the funding
would be used to cover the costs.
According to the initial plan, a consortium led by Audley
was aiming to take a 85 percent stake in the mine while the
Finnish government would have taken 15 percent.
($1 = 0.8878 euros)
(Reporting by Jussi Rosendahl; Editing by Keith Weir)