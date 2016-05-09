HELSINKI May 9 Finnish exports fell 10 percent in March from a year earlier to about 4.4 billion euros ($5.01 billion), preliminary data from the National Customs Board showed on Monday.

Finland's monthly trade balance showed a deficit of 265 million euros. Exports from January to March were down 8 percent.

The Finnish economy grew 0.5 percent last year after three years of recession due to a string of troubles, including high labour costs, the decline of Nokia's former phone business and a recession in neighbouring Russia.

($1 = 0.8774 euros) (Reporting by Tuomas Forsell; Editing by Daniel Dickson)