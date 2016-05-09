HELSINKI May 9 Finnish exports fell 10 percent
in March from a year earlier to about 4.4 billion euros ($5.01
billion), preliminary data from the National Customs Board
showed on Monday.
Finland's monthly trade balance showed a deficit of 265
million euros. Exports from January to March were down 8
percent.
The Finnish economy grew 0.5 percent last year after three
years of recession due to a string of troubles, including high
labour costs, the decline of Nokia's former phone
business and a recession in neighbouring Russia.
($1 = 0.8774 euros)
