BRIEF-Singapore Telecommunications says FY18 dividends from regional associates to be about S$1.4 bln
* Amobee group expected to contribute S$1.2 billion to S$1.3 billion in FY18 operating revenue and targets breakeven in ebitda
HELSINKI, July 8 Finnish exports fell 7 percent in May from a year earlier to about 4.3 billion euros ($4.76 billion), preliminary data from the National Customs Board showed on Friday.
Finland's monthly trade balance showed a deficit of 100 million euros. Exports from January to May were down 8 percent.
Weak exports hamper the recovery of the Nordic euro member economy, which has struggled in recent years for reasons including high labour costs, the decline of Nokia's former phone business and a recession in neighbouring Russia .
($1 = 0.9024 euros) (Reporting by Tuomas Forsell, editing by Terje Solsvik)
* Amobee group expected to contribute S$1.2 billion to S$1.3 billion in FY18 operating revenue and targets breakeven in ebitda
SINGAPORE, May 18 Singapore Telecommunications Ltd on Thursday reported a 1.8 percent rise in fourth-quarter net profit, helped by growth in broadband, mobile data and services such as cybersecurity.