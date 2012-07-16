HELSINKI, July 16 Finnish utility Teollisuuden
Voima (TVO) announced a new delay to its Olkiluoto 3 nuclear
reactor, saying it will not be ready for regular electricity
production in 2014.
TVO has repeatedly pushed back the schedule for Finland's
fifth nuclear reactor. It said on Monday that its automation
system engineering and installation works were running behind
schedule.
It said the delay was based on the information submitted by
the Areva-Siemens consortium , which is
building the reactor.
(Reporting by Terhi Kinnunen)