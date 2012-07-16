HELSINKI, July 16 Finnish utility Teollisuuden Voima (TVO) announced a new delay to its Olkiluoto 3 nuclear reactor, saying it will not be ready for regular electricity production in 2014.

TVO has repeatedly pushed back the schedule for Finland's fifth nuclear reactor. It said on Monday that its automation system engineering and installation works were running behind schedule.

It said the delay was based on the information submitted by the Areva-Siemens consortium , which is building the reactor. (Reporting by Terhi Kinnunen)