* TVO blames delay in automation planning, installations
* Reactor originally scheduled to start in 2009
* Areva-Siemens, TVO disagree on responsibility
By Terhi Kinnunen
HELSINKI, July 16 Finnish utility Teollisuuden
Voima (TVO) announced a new delay to the start of its Olkiluoto
3 nuclear reactor, saying it will not begin electricity
production in 2014.
Finland's fifth nuclear reactor was originally scheduled to
start operations in 2009, but has been hit by repeated delays
and soaring costs.
TVO has disagreed with its plant supplier, a consortium of
Areva and Siemens AG, over who is
responsible for the delays. On Monday, it cited delays in
automation system engineering and installation works.
"There has been slower-than-estimated progress in installing
pipelines and electricity systems, they have taken more time
than was previously estimated, but clearly the automation is the
main issue," TVO's spokeswoman Anna Lehtiranta said.
She said TVO did not have a new start-date for the reactor,
and had asked Areva and Siemens to clarify the timetable on
automation as well as on the entire project.
French government-controlled Areva cast the blame on TVO in
a statement, saying that the utility had failed to demonstrate
"a clear operational organisation" to allow the project to be
completed.
The Areva-Siemens consortium told TVO on July 6 that
planning on the project "had to be reassessed" and that the
Finnish utility "would be bearing responsibility for any
slippage," Areva said in a statement.
The International Chamber of Commerce's arbitration court is
processing the dispute on cost overruns between the consortium
and TVO.
The water pressurised reactor will have a double containment
building, a compartment isolating the molten core, six back-up
diesel generators and four back-up cooling systems which Areva
says would have withstood the earthquake and tsunami that struck
Japan's Fukushima plant in March 2011.
