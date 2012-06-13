HELSINKI, June 13 Finland's finance minister
said the country could not accept a European banking union that
requires joint liability, despite a push for more financial
integration in the region.
"A banking union based on joint liability, Finland cannot
accept," Finance Minister Jutta Urpilainen said in parliament on
Wednesday. "The European banking authority EBA should still be
given stronger means than it has now to enable it to make sure
national surveillance is efficient."
She also said the government did not agree with the idea of
issuing common euro bonds, but would review its stance on
project bonds after a pilot programme.
(Reporting by Terhi Kinnunen)