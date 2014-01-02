(Adds CEO comment, background, updates shares)
HELSINKI Jan 2 Finnish paper machine maker
Valmet, spun off from engineering group Metso
, debuted on the Helsinki bourse at 7.20 euros on
Thursday, higher than some analysts' targets despite worries
about weak demand for paper.
Analyst forecasts for shares in Valmet, a leading world
player in paper and pulp machines, had ranged from 4.3 to 8
euros, with an average of 6.1 euros, according to a survey
compiled by Vara Research.
The shares - which had been distributed by Metso to its
existing shareholders - traded at around 6.80 euros by 0850 GMT.
The rise of digital media has hit paper consumption in
developed countries and the market for graphic paper machines
has roughly halved in the past couple of years. Valmet warned
last month that its second-half earnings would be significantly
lower than in the first half.
Valmet Chief Executive Pasi Laine said the company plans to
focus more on machines that make other products, such as tissue,
packaging board and pulp, which are in demand in emerging
markets.
"The market situation remains challenging for many of our
business areas. But the demerger was a strategic decision in
which two strong companies were created to serve their own
clients," he said.
Valmet has also said it plans to cut 100 million euros of
annual costs by laying off around 1,400 employees, or 12 percent
of its total staff, mostly in Finland.
Helsinki-based Inderes Equity Research estimated the
company, a rival to Austria-based Andritz and
Germany's Voith, to be worth around 850 million euros
($1.2 billion), or 5.7 euros per share, and warned that demand
for paper machines would remain weak for years.
"In general, the outlook is sluggish and while the general
attitude towards large capital expenditure investments is as
negative as it currently is, large projects are slim to none,"
analysts at Inderes said in a note to clients.
The spinoff, approved by Metso shareholders in October, was
aimed at helping Valmet and Metso focus on their different
businesses. Metso, which makes mining and construction
equipment, is struggling to cope with a fall in spending by
mining companies.
($1 = 0.7257 euros)
(Reporting by Jussi Rosendahl; Editing by David Holmes)