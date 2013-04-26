HELSINKI, April 26 Finnish pension fund Varma
trimmed its fixed income investments in favour of equities in
the first quarter to secure higher returns, and warned the euro
zone was falling into a "trap" of low interest rates.
Varma, which had a total of 36.2 billion euros ($47.08
billion) in investments at the end of March, cut its investment
in fixed income by 5 percentage points to 31 percent, while
increasing allocation in equities by the same to 39 percent.
Return on investments in the first quarter was 3.4 percent,
boosted by a 7.6 percent return in equities. Return on
fixed-income investments was 0.6 percent, with the return on
government bonds and money-market investments near zero.
"The euro zone faces being caught in a trap of low interest
rates and growth, similar to Japan," Varma's executive vice
president Risto Murto said in a statement.
Another Finnish pension fund, Ilmarinen, also said earlier
this week that it was shifting its investments into equities
from fixed income.
($1 = 0.7689 euros)
(Reporting by Ritsuko Ando; Editing by Helen Massy-Beresford)