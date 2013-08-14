HELSINKI Aug 14 Finnish pension fund Varma
shifted more of its investment into equities in the second
quarter, seeking higher returns amid low interest yields.
Varma, which is the largest private investor in Finland with
a total of 36 billion euros ($47.65 billion) in investment
assets at the end of June, said it raised the portion of
equities in its portfolio to 36 percent from 30 percent in the
first quarter.
Equities yielded 7.1 percent returns, it said, while fixed
income investments yielded just 0.2 percent.
Its total return on investments for the first six months of
2013 was 3.2 percent, it said.
($1 = 0.7555 euros)
(Reporting by Ritsuko Ando; editing by James Jukwey)