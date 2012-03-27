* FINMA rebukes banks for taking money from scandal-plagued UBS

* Taking undeclared money still not expressly forbidden under Swiss law

* Switzerland seeks to reduce reliance on secrecy with clean money strategy

By Katharina Bart

BERNE, March 27 Swiss banks have brought a second U.S. tax dodger crackdown upon themselves by accepting money that flowed out of UBS accounts after the first one in 2008, Switzerland's financial regulator said on Tuesday.

"UBS's exit from the U.S. happened in plain sight. No banker can claim they didn't know the game that was being played," FINMA head Patrick Raaflaub said on Tuesday at the regulator's annual press conference in Berne.

The new crackdown comes several years after U.S. authorities extracted an admission of wrong-doing from UBS that was accompanied by the release of thousands of sets of client data plus a $780 million payment by UBS to avert criminal prosecution.

UBS also began to shun U.S. clients. Many of these either wired cash out of their accounts or wrote cheques to empty them, and much of the money ended up in other Swiss banks.

As a result, some are now ensnared in a second wave of investigations.

Raaflaub rejected suggestions that FINMA should have barred banks from accepting such business at the time.

The U.S. has been successfully pursuing tax dodgers and cheats with a combination of pressure on offshore havens such as Switzerland and amnesty programs at home designed to lure taxpayers into coming clean on their hidden offshore assets.

In February, U.S. prosecutors indicted Swiss private bank Wegelin, shortly after the bank broke itself up in the face of the U.S. campaign. A slew of banks including Credit Suisse and Julius Baer are seeking a deal with the U.S., likely to include paying a fine and handing over data on clients who allegedly evaded taxes.

The FINMA comments highlight the tightrope Switzerland must walk as it waters down banking secrecy and seeks a so-called clean money strategy, requiring private bankers to demand assurances from clients that their assets are being taxed at home.

Offshore banking has been the backbone of Switzerland's 5.5 trillion Swiss franc finance sector, the world's largest offshore centre in terms of assets.

According to FINMA, roughly half of Switzerland's 2.25 trillion Swiss francs in assets are held by foreigners. There are no reliable statistics for how much of this is undeclared for tax purposes, and expert opinions vary widely.

Taking undeclared client funds still isn't expressly forbidden in Switzerland, though the regulator terms it a strategy laden with risk and reprimanded those who have not fallen into line with the Swiss government's clean money strategy.

"(Many banks and asset managers) did not recognise early enough that a business model focusing primarily on untaxed assets could be their downfall," FINMA's Raaflaub said.

Finance minister Eveline Widmer-Schlumpf last month detailed requirements and measures linked to the clean-money strategy, which will be drawn up by September.

Meanwhile, the government is again negotiating with officials from the U.S. Department of Justice and Internal Revenue Service, this time for an industry-wide deal to settle the offshore crackdown. (Reporting by Katharina Bart; Editing by Andrew Callus)