BRIEF-Digiwin Software sees FY 2017 Q1 net loss to widen
* Sees net loss for FY 2017 Q1 to be 8 million yuan to 13 million yuan, compared to net loss in FY 2016 Q1(6.4 million yuan)
ROME May 30 Finmeccanica is confident it will return to profit in 2013 after two years in the red, its chief executive, Alessandro Pansa, said at the company's annual shareholders meeting on Thursday.
The state-controlled Italian defence group posted a net loss of 786 million euro in 2012, mainly because of a writedown of the value of its U.S. defence electronics unit DRS.
In 2011 its net loss was 2.3 billion euros.
Finmeccanica shareholders are meeting on Thursday to vote on the 2012 financial report. (Reporting By Paolo Biondi, writing by Danilo Masoni)
* Says it receives government subsidies of 150 million yuan ($21.77 million) on information technology
* Westinghouse secures $800 mln in debtor-in-possession financing