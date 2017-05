The headquarters of Italian defence and aerospace company Finmeccanica is seen in Rome May 3, 2012. REUTERS/Max Rossi/Files

MILAN FinmeccanicaSIFI.MI is not expecting India to blacklist either the group or its helicopter unit AgustaWestland for the time being as a consequence of a corruption probe, Chief Financial Officer Gian Piero Cutillo said on Wednesday.

Cutillo was speaking in an analyst conference call following the release on Tuesday of the group's quarterly results.

The former head of Finmeccnica, Giuseppe Orsi, will go to trial next month charged with bribery to help secure a 560 million eurohelicopter contract in India in 2010.

