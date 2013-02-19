The headquarters of Italian defence and aerospace company Finmeccanica is seen in Rome May 3, 2012. REUTERS/Max Rossi/Files

MILAN Italy's defence company FinmeccanicaSIFI.MI, at the centre of a probe into alleged bribery to win an Indian contract, said it never broke Indian law and was confident unit AgustaWestland would be able to demonstrate it had done the same.

"Following recent reports concerning the alleged involvement of AgustaWestland in irregularities relating to a contract for the supply of helicopters to the Indian government, Finmeccanica highlights that it has acted correctly throughout the 40 years it has operated in India," the Italian company said in a statement on Tuesday.

"Finmeccanica is confident AgustaWestland will demonstrate it has fully complied with Indian law," it added

In the statement, state-controlled Finmeccanica also said it was ready to cooperate with Indian authorities to clarify the matter and would follow international procedures in matter of judicial cooperation.

(Reporting By Lisa Jucca)