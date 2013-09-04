MILAN, Sept 4 Italian defence company
Finmeccanica and U.S fund First Reserve have agreed
terms to sell a majority stake in power engineering company
Ansaldo Energia to South Korea's Doosan Heavy Industries
, a source with direct knowledge of the situation
told Reuters.
The draft deal places an enterprise value of between 1.2
billion euros and 1.4 billion euros ($1.8 billion) on Ansaldo
Energia.
"Ansaldo Energia has its partner and it's Doosan," the
source told Reuters, adding however that to the deal needed
government approval to go through, and that was still lacking.
Last week, Industry Minister Flavio Zanonato said he was
against selling Ansaldo Energia and other assets that
state-owned Finmeccanica has put up for sale, preferring instead
a partnership agreement.
The companies involved could not be immediately reached for
comment.
