MILAN Feb 28 China CNR Corporation and Insigma have expressed interest in buying Finmeccanica's rail unit Ansaldo STS and loss-making train manufacturer Ansaldo Breda, the Chinese companies said in an emailed statement on Friday.

The state-owned Italian group put its rail and other non-core assets up for sale more than two years ago in a bid to cut debt and focus on its core aerospace and defence businesses.

The statement, which gave no financial details, said Shanghai-listed CNR and Insigma aimed to invest and relaunch the Finmeccanica units, keeping job levels and manufacturing operations in Italy.

They added they did not rule out joining forces with an Italian partner in the possible acquisition. (Reporting by Danilo Masoni, editing by Silvia Aloisi)